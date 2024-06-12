Omani rial to Rwandan francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Omani rial to Rwandan francs is currently 3.388,880 today, reflecting a 0.001% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Omani rial has remained relatively stable, with a 0.256% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Omani rial to Rwandan francs has fluctuated between a high of 3.405,300 on 11-06-2024 and a low of 3.379,230 on 06-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a 0.399% increase in value.