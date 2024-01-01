Convert OMR to RUB at the real exchange rate

20 Omani rials to Russian rubles

20 omr
4,617.88 rub

ر.ع.1.000 OMR = руб230.9 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:20
How to convert Omani rials to Russian rubles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select OMR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RUB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current OMR to RUB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Omani Rial / Russian Ruble
1 OMR230,89400 RUB
5 OMR1.154,47000 RUB
10 OMR2.308,94000 RUB
20 OMR4.617,88000 RUB
50 OMR11.544,70000 RUB
100 OMR23.089,40000 RUB
250 OMR57.723,50000 RUB
500 OMR115.447,00000 RUB
1000 OMR230.894,00000 RUB
2000 OMR461.788,00000 RUB
5000 OMR1.154.470,00000 RUB
10000 OMR2.308.940,00000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Omani Rial
1 RUB0,00433 OMR
5 RUB0,02165 OMR
10 RUB0,04331 OMR
20 RUB0,08662 OMR
50 RUB0,21655 OMR
100 RUB0,43310 OMR
250 RUB1,08275 OMR
500 RUB2,16550 OMR
1000 RUB4,33099 OMR
2000 RUB8,66198 OMR
5000 RUB21,65495 OMR
10000 RUB43,30990 OMR