500 Russian rubles to Omani rials

Convert RUB to OMR at the real exchange rate

500 rub
2.150 omr

1.00000 RUB = 0.00430 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:10
How to convert Russian rubles to Omani rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RUB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and OMR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RUB to OMR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Omani Rial
1 RUB0.00430 OMR
5 RUB0.02150 OMR
10 RUB0.04300 OMR
20 RUB0.08600 OMR
50 RUB0.21501 OMR
100 RUB0.43002 OMR
250 RUB1.07506 OMR
500 RUB2.15012 OMR
1000 RUB4.30024 OMR
2000 RUB8.60048 OMR
5000 RUB21.50120 OMR
10000 RUB43.00240 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Russian Ruble
1 OMR232.54500 RUB
5 OMR1162.72500 RUB
10 OMR2325.45000 RUB
20 OMR4650.90000 RUB
50 OMR11627.25000 RUB
100 OMR23254.50000 RUB
250 OMR58136.25000 RUB
500 OMR116272.50000 RUB
1000 OMR232545.00000 RUB
2000 OMR465090.00000 RUB
5000 OMR1162725.00000 RUB
10000 OMR2325450.00000 RUB