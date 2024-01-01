Convert OMR to NPR at the real exchange rate

50 Omani rials to Nepalese rupees

50 omr
17,360.75 npr

ر.ع.1.000 OMR = ₨347.2 NPR

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:01
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8441.08390.4161.4831.6190.96620.505
1 GBP1.18511.284107.1441.7571.9191.14424.299
1 USD0.9230.779183.4751.3691.4950.89118.931
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.227

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Omani rials to Nepalese rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select OMR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NPR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current OMR to NPR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Omani Rial / Nepalese Rupee
1 OMR347,21500 NPR
5 OMR1.736,07500 NPR
10 OMR3.472,15000 NPR
20 OMR6.944,30000 NPR
50 OMR17.360,75000 NPR
100 OMR34.721,50000 NPR
250 OMR86.803,75000 NPR
500 OMR173.607,50000 NPR
1000 OMR347.215,00000 NPR
2000 OMR694.430,00000 NPR
5000 OMR1.736.075,00000 NPR
10000 OMR3.472.150,00000 NPR
Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / Omani Rial
1 NPR0,00288 OMR
5 NPR0,01440 OMR
10 NPR0,02880 OMR
20 NPR0,05760 OMR
50 NPR0,14400 OMR
100 NPR0,28801 OMR
250 NPR0,72002 OMR
500 NPR1,44003 OMR
1000 NPR2,88006 OMR
2000 NPR5,76012 OMR
5000 NPR14,40030 OMR
10000 NPR28,80060 OMR