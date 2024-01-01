Convert MXN to PLN at the real exchange rate

1 Mexican peso to Polish zloty

1 mxn
0.22 pln

Mex$1.000 MXN = zł0.2175 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:01
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADINRGBPCHFAUDBRL
1 USD10.9311.37683.5820.7850.8981.5155.362
1 EUR1.07411.47789.7330.8430.9641.6275.756
1 CAD0.7270.677160.7450.5710.6531.1013.897
1 INR0.0120.0110.01610.0090.0110.0180.064

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mexican pesos to Polish zloty

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MXN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PLN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MXN to PLN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mexican peso

MXN to USD

MXN to EUR

MXN to CAD

MXN to INR

MXN to GBP

MXN to CHF

MXN to AUD

MXN to BRL

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Polish Zloty
1 MXN0,21754 PLN
5 MXN1,08769 PLN
10 MXN2,17538 PLN
20 MXN4,35076 PLN
50 MXN10,87690 PLN
100 MXN21,75380 PLN
250 MXN54,38450 PLN
500 MXN108,76900 PLN
1000 MXN217,53800 PLN
2000 MXN435,07600 PLN
5000 MXN1.087,69000 PLN
10000 MXN2.175,38000 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Mexican Peso
1 PLN4,59689 MXN
5 PLN22,98445 MXN
10 PLN45,96890 MXN
20 PLN91,93780 MXN
50 PLN229,84450 MXN
100 PLN459,68900 MXN
250 PLN1.149,22250 MXN
500 PLN2.298,44500 MXN
1000 PLN4.596,89000 MXN
2000 PLN9.193,78000 MXN
5000 PLN22.984,45000 MXN
10000 PLN45.968,90000 MXN