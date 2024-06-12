Mexican peso to Polish zloty exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Mexican peso to Polish zloty is currently 0,218 today, reflecting a -0.355% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Mexican peso has remained relatively stable, with a -2.406% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Mexican peso to Polish zloty has fluctuated between a high of 0,227 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 0,217 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 06-06-2024, with a -1.859% decrease in value.