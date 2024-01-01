Convert MXN to PEN at the real exchange rate

5 Mexican pesos to Peruvian nuevo soles

5 mxn
1.02 pen

Mex$1.000 MXN = S/.0.2035 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:56
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADINRGBPCHFAUDBRL
1 USD10.9311.37683.5860.7850.8981.5165.366
1 EUR1.07411.47789.7420.8430.9641.6275.762
1 CAD0.7270.677160.7480.5710.6531.1013.9
1 INR0.0120.0110.01610.0090.0110.0180.064

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mexican pesos to Peruvian nuevo soles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MXN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MXN to PEN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mexican pesos

MXN to USD

MXN to EUR

MXN to CAD

MXN to INR

MXN to GBP

MXN to CHF

MXN to AUD

MXN to BRL

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 MXN0,20347 PEN
5 MXN1,01736 PEN
10 MXN2,03471 PEN
20 MXN4,06942 PEN
50 MXN10,17355 PEN
100 MXN20,34710 PEN
250 MXN50,86775 PEN
500 MXN101,73550 PEN
1000 MXN203,47100 PEN
2000 MXN406,94200 PEN
5000 MXN1.017,35500 PEN
10000 MXN2.034,71000 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Mexican Peso
1 PEN4,91471 MXN
5 PEN24,57355 MXN
10 PEN49,14710 MXN
20 PEN98,29420 MXN
50 PEN245,73550 MXN
100 PEN491,47100 MXN
250 PEN1.228,67750 MXN
500 PEN2.457,35500 MXN
1000 PEN4.914,71000 MXN
2000 PEN9.829,42000 MXN
5000 PEN24.573,55000 MXN
10000 PEN49.147,10000 MXN