Convert MXN to PEN at the real exchange rate

amount-spellout.1000 Mexican pesos to Peruvian nuevo soles

1,000 mxn
203.50 pen

Mex$1.000 MXN = S/.0.2035 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:55
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADINRGBPCHFAUDBRL
1 USD10.9311.37683.590.7850.8981.5155.366
1 EUR1.07411.47789.7460.8430.9641.6275.762
1 CAD0.7270.677160.7510.5710.6531.1013.9
1 INR0.0120.0110.01610.0090.0110.0180.064

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mexican pesos to Peruvian nuevo soles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MXN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MXN to PEN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mexican pesos

MXN to USD

MXN to EUR

MXN to CAD

MXN to INR

MXN to GBP

MXN to CHF

MXN to AUD

MXN to BRL

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 MXN0,20350 PEN
5 MXN1,01750 PEN
10 MXN2,03501 PEN
20 MXN4,07002 PEN
50 MXN10,17505 PEN
100 MXN20,35010 PEN
250 MXN50,87525 PEN
500 MXN101,75050 PEN
1000 MXN203,50100 PEN
2000 MXN407,00200 PEN
5000 MXN1.017,50500 PEN
10000 MXN2.035,01000 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Mexican Peso
1 PEN4,91397 MXN
5 PEN24,56985 MXN
10 PEN49,13970 MXN
20 PEN98,27940 MXN
50 PEN245,69850 MXN
100 PEN491,39700 MXN
250 PEN1.228,49250 MXN
500 PEN2.456,98500 MXN
1000 PEN4.913,97000 MXN
2000 PEN9.827,94000 MXN
5000 PEN24.569,85000 MXN
10000 PEN49.139,70000 MXN