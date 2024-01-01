20 Mexican pesos to Jordanian dinars

Convert MXN to JOD at the real exchange rate

20 mxn
0.763 jod

Mex$1.000 MXN = JD0.03815 JOD

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:04
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADINRGBPCHFAUDBRL
1 USD10.9311.37683.6010.7850.8981.5145.366
1 EUR1.07411.47789.7710.8430.9641.6255.762
1 CAD0.7270.677160.7770.5710.6531.13.901
1 INR0.0120.0110.01610.0090.0110.0180.064

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mexican pesos to Jordanian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MXN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JOD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MXN to JOD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mexican pesos

MXN to USD

MXN to EUR

MXN to CAD

MXN to INR

MXN to GBP

MXN to CHF

MXN to AUD

MXN to BRL

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Jordanian Dinar
1 MXN0,03815 JOD
5 MXN0,19077 JOD
10 MXN0,38155 JOD
20 MXN0,76309 JOD
50 MXN1,90774 JOD
100 MXN3,81547 JOD
250 MXN9,53868 JOD
500 MXN19,07735 JOD
1000 MXN38,15470 JOD
2000 MXN76,30940 JOD
5000 MXN190,77350 JOD
10000 MXN381,54700 JOD
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Mexican Peso
1 JOD26,20910 MXN
5 JOD131,04550 MXN
10 JOD262,09100 MXN
20 JOD524,18200 MXN
50 JOD1.310,45500 MXN
100 JOD2.620,91000 MXN
250 JOD6.552,27500 MXN
500 JOD13.104,55000 MXN
1000 JOD26.209,10000 MXN
2000 JOD52.418,20000 MXN
5000 JOD131.045,50000 MXN
10000 JOD262.091,00000 MXN