Mex$1.000 MXN = kn0.3783 HRK

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:51
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
1 USD10.9311.37683.5990.7850.8981.5135.366
1 EUR1.07411.47789.7850.8430.9641.6255.764
1 CAD0.7270.677160.7770.5710.6531.13.901
1 INR0.0120.0110.01610.0090.0110.0180.064

Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Croatian Kuna
1 MXN0,37830 HRK
5 MXN1,89151 HRK
10 MXN3,78301 HRK
20 MXN7,56602 HRK
50 MXN18,91505 HRK
100 MXN37,83010 HRK
250 MXN94,57525 HRK
500 MXN189,15050 HRK
1000 MXN378,30100 HRK
2000 MXN756,60200 HRK
5000 MXN1.891,50500 HRK
10000 MXN3.783,01000 HRK
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Mexican Peso
1 HRK2,64340 MXN
5 HRK13,21700 MXN
10 HRK26,43400 MXN
20 HRK52,86800 MXN
50 HRK132,17000 MXN
100 HRK264,34000 MXN
250 HRK660,85000 MXN
500 HRK1.321,70000 MXN
1000 HRK2.643,40000 MXN
2000 HRK5.286,80000 MXN
5000 HRK13.217,00000 MXN
10000 HRK26.434,00000 MXN