Mexican peso to Croatian kunas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Mexican peso to Croatian kunas is currently 0,378 today, reflecting a -1.776% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Mexican peso has remained relatively stable, with a -3.888% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Mexican peso to Croatian kunas has fluctuated between a high of 0,402 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 0,378 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 06-06-2024, with a -1.992% decrease in value.