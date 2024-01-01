Convert MXN to ETB at the real exchange rate

10 Mexican pesos to Ethiopian birrs

10 mxn
30.91 etb

Mex$1.000 MXN = Br3.091 ETB

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:31
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADINRGBPCHFAUDBRL
1 USD10.9311.37683.5990.7850.8981.5135.366
1 EUR1.07411.47789.7810.8430.9641.6255.763
1 CAD0.7270.677160.7770.5710.6531.13.901
1 INR0.0120.0110.01610.0090.0110.0180.064

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mexican pesos to Ethiopian birrs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MXN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ETB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MXN to ETB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mexican pesos

MXN to USD

MXN to EUR

MXN to CAD

MXN to INR

MXN to GBP

MXN to CHF

MXN to AUD

MXN to BRL

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Ethiopian Birr
1 MXN3,09053 ETB
5 MXN15,45265 ETB
10 MXN30,90530 ETB
20 MXN61,81060 ETB
50 MXN154,52650 ETB
100 MXN309,05300 ETB
250 MXN772,63250 ETB
500 MXN1.545,26500 ETB
1000 MXN3.090,53000 ETB
2000 MXN6.181,06000 ETB
5000 MXN15.452,65000 ETB
10000 MXN30.905,30000 ETB
Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Mexican Peso
1 ETB0,32357 MXN
5 ETB1,61785 MXN
10 ETB3,23569 MXN
20 ETB6,47138 MXN
50 ETB16,17845 MXN
100 ETB32,35690 MXN
250 ETB80,89225 MXN
500 ETB161,78450 MXN
1000 ETB323,56900 MXN
2000 ETB647,13800 MXN
5000 ETB1.617,84500 MXN
10000 ETB3.235,69000 MXN