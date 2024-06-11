Mexican peso to Ethiopian birrs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Mexican peso to Ethiopian birrs is currently 3,091 today, reflecting a -1.757% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Mexican peso has remained relatively stable, with a -3.616% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Mexican peso to Ethiopian birrs has fluctuated between a high of 3,287 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 3,088 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 06-06-2024, with a -1.991% decrease in value.