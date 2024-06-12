Ethiopian birr to Mexican pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Ethiopian birr to Mexican pesos is currently 0,328 today, reflecting a 2.216% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Ethiopian birr has remained relatively stable, with a 6.539% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Ethiopian birr to Mexican pesos has fluctuated between a high of 0,328 on 12-06-2024 and a low of 0,304 on 06-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 06-06-2024, with a 2.032% increase in value.