2000 Lesotho lotis to Kazakhstani tenges

Convert LSL to KZT at the real exchange rate

2.000 lsl
49.848 kzt

1.00000 LSL = 24.92400 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Lesotho lotis to Kazakhstani tenges

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LSL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KZT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LSL to KZT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Lesotho lotis

LSL to USD

LSL to EUR

LSL to GBP

LSL to INR

LSL to JPY

LSL to RUB

LSL to AUD

LSL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 LSL24.92400 KZT
5 LSL124.62000 KZT
10 LSL249.24000 KZT
20 LSL498.48000 KZT
50 LSL1246.20000 KZT
100 LSL2492.40000 KZT
250 LSL6231.00000 KZT
500 LSL12462.00000 KZT
1000 LSL24924.00000 KZT
2000 LSL49848.00000 KZT
5000 LSL124620.00000 KZT
10000 LSL249240.00000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Lesotho Loti
1 KZT0.04012 LSL
5 KZT0.20061 LSL
10 KZT0.40122 LSL
20 KZT0.80244 LSL
50 KZT2.00610 LSL
100 KZT4.01219 LSL
250 KZT10.03048 LSL
500 KZT20.06095 LSL
1000 KZT40.12190 LSL
2000 KZT80.24380 LSL
5000 KZT200.60950 LSL
10000 KZT401.21900 LSL