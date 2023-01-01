amount-spellout.10000 Liberian dollars to Samoan talas

Convert LRD to WST at the real exchange rate

10.000 lrd
142,41 wst

1.00000 LRD = 0.01424 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Liberian dollars to Samoan talas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LRD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and WST in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LRD to WST rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Liberian dollars

LRD to USD

LRD to CAD

LRD to ZAR

LRD to EUR

LRD to GBP

LRD to SGD

LRD to INR

LRD to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Liberian Dollar / Samoan Tala
1 LRD0.01424 WST
5 LRD0.07121 WST
10 LRD0.14241 WST
20 LRD0.28482 WST
50 LRD0.71205 WST
100 LRD1.42410 WST
250 LRD3.56025 WST
500 LRD7.12050 WST
1000 LRD14.24100 WST
2000 LRD28.48200 WST
5000 LRD71.20500 WST
10000 LRD142.41000 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Liberian Dollar
1 WST70.21970 LRD
5 WST351.09850 LRD
10 WST702.19700 LRD
20 WST1404.39400 LRD
50 WST3510.98500 LRD
100 WST7021.97000 LRD
250 WST17554.92500 LRD
500 WST35109.85000 LRD
1000 WST70219.70000 LRD
2000 WST140439.40000 LRD
5000 WST351098.50000 LRD
10000 WST702197.00000 LRD