2000 Kazakhstani tenges to Tongan paʻangas

Convert KZT to TOP at the real exchange rate

2.000 kzt
10,10 top

1.00000 KZT = 0.00505 TOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDZAREURGBPNZDAUD
1 USD11.324951.319618.29880.906050.7854531.582781.46821
1 CAD0.75474510.99596213.81090.6838320.5928171.19461.10813
1 SGD0.7578051.00405113.86690.6866050.5952211.199441.11262
1 ZAR0.05464850.07240640.07211410.04951380.04292380.08649630.0802355

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kazakhstani tenges to Tongan paʻangas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KZT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KZT to TOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kazakhstani tenges

KZT to USD

KZT to CAD

KZT to SGD

KZT to ZAR

KZT to EUR

KZT to GBP

KZT to NZD

KZT to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Tongan Paʻanga
1 KZT0.00505 TOP
5 KZT0.02526 TOP
10 KZT0.05052 TOP
20 KZT0.10104 TOP
50 KZT0.25260 TOP
100 KZT0.50521 TOP
250 KZT1.26302 TOP
500 KZT2.52603 TOP
1000 KZT5.05207 TOP
2000 KZT10.10414 TOP
5000 KZT25.26035 TOP
10000 KZT50.52070 TOP
Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 TOP197.93900 KZT
5 TOP989.69500 KZT
10 TOP1979.39000 KZT
20 TOP3958.78000 KZT
50 TOP9896.95000 KZT
100 TOP19793.90000 KZT
250 TOP49484.75000 KZT
500 TOP98969.50000 KZT
1000 TOP197939.00000 KZT
2000 TOP395878.00000 KZT
5000 TOP989695.00000 KZT
10000 TOP1979390.00000 KZT