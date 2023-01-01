50 Kazakhstani tenges to Mauritian rupees

Convert KZT to MUR at the real exchange rate

50 kzt
4.86 mur

1.00000 KZT = 0.09721 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:25
Top currencies

 USDCADSGDZAREURGBPNZDAUD
1 USD11.324951.319618.29880.906050.7854531.582781.46821
1 CAD0.75474510.99596213.81090.6838320.5928171.19461.10813
1 SGD0.7578051.00405113.86690.6866050.5952211.199441.11262
1 ZAR0.05464850.07240640.07211410.04951380.04292380.08649630.0802355

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Mauritian Rupee
1 KZT0.09721 MUR
5 KZT0.48604 MUR
10 KZT0.97207 MUR
20 KZT1.94414 MUR
50 KZT4.86036 MUR
100 KZT9.72071 MUR
250 KZT24.30178 MUR
500 KZT48.60355 MUR
1000 KZT97.20710 MUR
2000 KZT194.41420 MUR
5000 KZT486.03550 MUR
10000 KZT972.07100 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 MUR10.28730 KZT
5 MUR51.43650 KZT
10 MUR102.87300 KZT
20 MUR205.74600 KZT
50 MUR514.36500 KZT
100 MUR1028.73000 KZT
250 MUR2571.82500 KZT
500 MUR5143.65000 KZT
1000 MUR10287.30000 KZT
2000 MUR20574.60000 KZT
5000 MUR51436.50000 KZT
10000 MUR102873.00000 KZT