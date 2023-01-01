5000 Kazakhstani tenges to Laotian kips

Convert KZT to LAK at the real exchange rate

5000 kzt
225472.50 lak

1.00000 KZT = 45.09450 LAK

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:01
Top currencies

 USDCADSGDZAREURGBPNZDAUD
1 USD11.324951.319618.29880.906050.7854531.582781.46821
1 CAD0.75474510.99596213.81090.6838320.5928171.19461.10813
1 SGD0.7578051.00405113.86690.6866050.5952211.199441.11262
1 ZAR0.05464850.07240640.07211410.04951380.04292380.08649630.0802355

How to convert Kazakhstani tenges to Laotian kips

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KZT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LAK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KZT to LAK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kazakhstani tenges

KZT to USD

KZT to CAD

KZT to SGD

KZT to ZAR

KZT to EUR

KZT to GBP

KZT to NZD

KZT to AUD

Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Laotian Kip
1 KZT45.09450 LAK
5 KZT225.47250 LAK
10 KZT450.94500 LAK
20 KZT901.89000 LAK
50 KZT2254.72500 LAK
100 KZT4509.45000 LAK
250 KZT11273.62500 LAK
500 KZT22547.25000 LAK
1000 KZT45094.50000 LAK
2000 KZT90189.00000 LAK
5000 KZT225472.50000 LAK
10000 KZT450945.00000 LAK
Conversion rates Laotian Kip / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 LAK0.02218 KZT
5 LAK0.11088 KZT
10 LAK0.22176 KZT
20 LAK0.44351 KZT
50 LAK1.10878 KZT
100 LAK2.21757 KZT
250 LAK5.54392 KZT
500 LAK11.08785 KZT
1000 LAK22.17570 KZT
2000 LAK44.35140 KZT
5000 LAK110.87850 KZT
10000 LAK221.75700 KZT