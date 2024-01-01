Convert KZT to HNL at the real exchange rate

Kazakhstani tenges to Honduran lempiras today

1,000 kzt
52.34 hnl

₸1.000 KZT = L0.05234 HNL

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:25
1 KZT to HNLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.05540.0564
Low0.05230.0523
Average0.05440.0552
Change-5.42%-5.21%
1 KZT to HNL stats

The performance of KZT to HNL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0554 and a 30 day low of 0.0523. This means the 30 day average was 0.0544. The change for KZT to HNL was -5.42.

The performance of KZT to HNL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0564 and a 90 day low of 0.0523. This means the 90 day average was 0.0552. The change for KZT to HNL was -5.21.

How to convert Kazakhstani tenges to Honduran lempiras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KZT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HNL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KZT to HNL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Honduran Lempira
1 KZT0,05234 HNL
5 KZT0,26171 HNL
10 KZT0,52342 HNL
20 KZT1,04684 HNL
50 KZT2,61711 HNL
100 KZT5,23422 HNL
250 KZT13,08555 HNL
500 KZT26,17110 HNL
1000 KZT52,34220 HNL
2000 KZT104,68440 HNL
5000 KZT261,71100 HNL
10000 KZT523,42200 HNL
Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 HNL19,10510 KZT
5 HNL95,52550 KZT
10 HNL191,05100 KZT
20 HNL382,10200 KZT
50 HNL955,25500 KZT
100 HNL1.910,51000 KZT
250 HNL4.776,27500 KZT
500 HNL9.552,55000 KZT
1000 HNL19.105,10000 KZT
2000 HNL38.210,20000 KZT
5000 HNL95.525,50000 KZT
10000 HNL191.051,00000 KZT