Convert KZT to GMD at the real exchange rate

Kazakhstani tenges to Gambian dalasis today

1,000 kzt
142.92 gmd

₸1.000 KZT = D0.1429 GMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:12
1 KZT to GMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.15220.1546
Low0.14290.1429
Average0.14890.1514
Change-6.09%-5.69%
1 KZT to GMD stats

The performance of KZT to GMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1522 and a 30 day low of 0.1429. This means the 30 day average was 0.1489. The change for KZT to GMD was -6.09.

The performance of KZT to GMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1546 and a 90 day low of 0.1429. This means the 90 day average was 0.1514. The change for KZT to GMD was -5.69.

How to convert Kazakhstani tenges to Gambian dalasis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KZT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KZT to GMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Gambian Dalasi
1 KZT0,14292 GMD
5 KZT0,71462 GMD
10 KZT1,42923 GMD
20 KZT2,85846 GMD
50 KZT7,14615 GMD
100 KZT14,29230 GMD
250 KZT35,73075 GMD
500 KZT71,46150 GMD
1000 KZT142,92300 GMD
2000 KZT285,84600 GMD
5000 KZT714,61500 GMD
10000 KZT1.429,23000 GMD
Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 GMD6,99678 KZT
5 GMD34,98390 KZT
10 GMD69,96780 KZT
20 GMD139,93560 KZT
50 GMD349,83900 KZT
100 GMD699,67800 KZT
250 GMD1.749,19500 KZT
500 GMD3.498,39000 KZT
1000 GMD6.996,78000 KZT
2000 GMD13.993,56000 KZT
5000 GMD34.983,90000 KZT
10000 GMD69.967,80000 KZT