Kazakhstani tenges to Falkland Islands pounds today

Convert KZT to FKP at the real exchange rate

1,000 kzt
1.67 fkp

₸1.000 KZT = £0.001672 FKP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KZT to FKPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00180.0018
Low0.00170.0017
Average0.00170.0018
Change-4.74%-6.13%
1 KZT to FKP stats

The performance of KZT to FKP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0018 and a 30 day low of 0.0017. This means the 30 day average was 0.0017. The change for KZT to FKP was -4.74.

The performance of KZT to FKP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0018 and a 90 day low of 0.0017. This means the 90 day average was 0.0018. The change for KZT to FKP was -6.13.

How to convert Kazakhstani tenges to Falkland Islands pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KZT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and FKP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KZT to FKP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Falkland Islands Pound
1 KZT0,00167 FKP
5 KZT0,00836 FKP
10 KZT0,01672 FKP
20 KZT0,03344 FKP
50 KZT0,08360 FKP
100 KZT0,16719 FKP
250 KZT0,41798 FKP
500 KZT0,83596 FKP
1000 KZT1,67192 FKP
2000 KZT3,34384 FKP
5000 KZT8,35960 FKP
10000 KZT16,71920 FKP
Conversion rates Falkland Islands Pound / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 FKP598,11500 KZT
5 FKP2.990,57500 KZT
10 FKP5.981,15000 KZT
20 FKP11.962,30000 KZT
50 FKP29.905,75000 KZT
100 FKP59.811,50000 KZT
250 FKP149.528,75000 KZT
500 FKP299.057,50000 KZT
1000 FKP598.115,00000 KZT
2000 FKP1.196.230,00000 KZT
5000 FKP2.990.575,00000 KZT
10000 FKP5.981.150,00000 KZT