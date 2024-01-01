Kazakhstani tenges to Danish kroner today

1,000 kzt
14.72 dkk

₸1.000 KZT = kr0.01472 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KZT to DKKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01550.0158
Low0.01470.0147
Average0.01520.0155
Change-4.29%-5.19%
1 KZT to DKK stats

The performance of KZT to DKK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0155 and a 30 day low of 0.0147. This means the 30 day average was 0.0152. The change for KZT to DKK was -4.29.

The performance of KZT to DKK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0158 and a 90 day low of 0.0147. This means the 90 day average was 0.0155. The change for KZT to DKK was -5.19.

How to convert Kazakhstani tenges to Danish kroner

Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Danish Krone
1 KZT0,01472 DKK
5 KZT0,07358 DKK
10 KZT0,14716 DKK
20 KZT0,29433 DKK
50 KZT0,73582 DKK
100 KZT1,47163 DKK
250 KZT3,67908 DKK
500 KZT7,35815 DKK
1000 KZT14,71630 DKK
2000 KZT29,43260 DKK
5000 KZT73,58150 DKK
10000 KZT147,16300 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 DKK67,95190 KZT
5 DKK339,75950 KZT
10 DKK679,51900 KZT
20 DKK1.359,03800 KZT
50 DKK3.397,59500 KZT
100 DKK6.795,19000 KZT
250 DKK16.987,97500 KZT
500 DKK33.975,95000 KZT
1000 DKK67.951,90000 KZT
2000 DKK135.903,80000 KZT
5000 DKK339.759,50000 KZT
10000 DKK679.519,00000 KZT