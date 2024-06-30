Kazakhstani tenge to Danish kroner exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Kazakhstani tenge to Danish kroner is currently 0,015 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Kazakhstani tenge has remained relatively stable, with a -1.728% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Kazakhstani tenge to Danish kroner has fluctuated between a high of 0,015 on 26-06-2024 and a low of 0,015 on 28-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-06-2024, with a -0.888% decrease in value.