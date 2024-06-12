Danish krone to Kazakhstani tenges exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Danish krone to Kazakhstani tenges is currently 65,041 today, reflecting a 0.283% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Danish krone has remained relatively stable, with a -0.562% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Danish krone to Kazakhstani tenges has fluctuated between a high of 65,423 on 05-06-2024 and a low of 64,516 on 10-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -0.621% decrease in value.