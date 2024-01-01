Kazakhstani tenges to Bolivian bolivianos today

Convert KZT to BOB at the real exchange rate

1,000 kzt
14.58 bob

₸1.000 KZT = Bs0.01458 BOB

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:00
1 KZT to BOBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01550.0157
Low0.01460.0146
Average0.01520.0154
Change-5.96%-5.74%
1 KZT to BOB stats

The performance of KZT to BOB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0155 and a 30 day low of 0.0146. This means the 30 day average was 0.0152. The change for KZT to BOB was -5.96.

The performance of KZT to BOB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0157 and a 90 day low of 0.0146. This means the 90 day average was 0.0154. The change for KZT to BOB was -5.74.

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDZAREURGBPNZDAUD
1 USD11.3681.35618.20.9330.7911.6421.499
1 CAD0.73110.99113.3050.6820.5781.21.096
1 SGD0.7371.009113.4210.6880.5831.2111.106
1 ZAR0.0550.0750.07510.0510.0430.090.082

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Bolivian Boliviano
1 KZT0,01458 BOB
5 KZT0,07290 BOB
10 KZT0,14579 BOB
20 KZT0,29158 BOB
50 KZT0,72896 BOB
100 KZT1,45791 BOB
250 KZT3,64477 BOB
500 KZT7,28955 BOB
1000 KZT14,57910 BOB
2000 KZT29,15820 BOB
5000 KZT72,89550 BOB
10000 KZT145,79100 BOB
Conversion rates Bolivian Boliviano / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 BOB68,59120 KZT
5 BOB342,95600 KZT
10 BOB685,91200 KZT
20 BOB1.371,82400 KZT
50 BOB3.429,56000 KZT
100 BOB6.859,12000 KZT
250 BOB17.147,80000 KZT
500 BOB34.295,60000 KZT
1000 BOB68.591,20000 KZT
2000 BOB137.182,40000 KZT
5000 BOB342.956,00000 KZT
10000 BOB685.912,00000 KZT