Kuwaiti dinar to Philippine pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Kuwaiti dinar to Philippine pesos is currently 190,581 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Kuwaiti dinar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.641% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Kuwaiti dinar to Philippine pesos has fluctuated between a high of 192,177 on 26-06-2024 and a low of 190,506 on 28-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-06-2024, with a -0.128% decrease in value.