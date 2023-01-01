1 South Korean won to Ugandan shillings

1 krw
3 ugx

1.00000 KRW = 2.93462 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:01
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Ugandan Shilling
1 KRW2.93462 UGX
5 KRW14.67310 UGX
10 KRW29.34620 UGX
20 KRW58.69240 UGX
50 KRW146.73100 UGX
100 KRW293.46200 UGX
250 KRW733.65500 UGX
500 KRW1467.31000 UGX
1000 KRW2934.62000 UGX
2000 KRW5869.24000 UGX
5000 KRW14673.10000 UGX
10000 KRW29346.20000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / South Korean Won
1 UGX0.34076 KRW
5 UGX1.70379 KRW
10 UGX3.40759 KRW
20 UGX6.81518 KRW
50 UGX17.03795 KRW
100 UGX34.07590 KRW
250 UGX85.18975 KRW
500 UGX170.37950 KRW
1000 UGX340.75900 KRW
2000 UGX681.51800 KRW
5000 UGX1703.79500 KRW
10000 UGX3407.59000 KRW