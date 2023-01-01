1 South Korean won to Turkish liras

Convert KRW to TRY at the real exchange rate

1 krw
0.02 try

1.00000 KRW = 0.02292 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPINRSGDCNY
1 USD10.906051.324951.468210.78545383.21261.31967.10005
1 EUR1.103711.462351.620470.86696591.84171.456447.83633
1 CAD0.7547450.68383211.108130.59281762.80430.9959625.35873
1 AUD0.68110.6171060.90242310.53497256.67610.898784.83584

Conversion rates South Korean Won / Turkish Lira
1 KRW0.02292 TRY
5 KRW0.11459 TRY
10 KRW0.22919 TRY
20 KRW0.45837 TRY
50 KRW1.14593 TRY
100 KRW2.29187 TRY
250 KRW5.72968 TRY
500 KRW11.45935 TRY
1000 KRW22.91870 TRY
2000 KRW45.83740 TRY
5000 KRW114.59350 TRY
10000 KRW229.18700 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / South Korean Won
1 TRY43.63250 KRW
5 TRY218.16250 KRW
10 TRY436.32500 KRW
20 TRY872.65000 KRW
50 TRY2181.62500 KRW
100 TRY4363.25000 KRW
250 TRY10908.12500 KRW
500 TRY21816.25000 KRW
1000 TRY43632.50000 KRW
2000 TRY87265.00000 KRW
5000 TRY218162.50000 KRW
10000 TRY436325.00000 KRW