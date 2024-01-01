South Korean wons to Paraguayan guaranis today

Convert KRW to PYG at the real exchange rate

1,000 krw
5,458 pyg

₩1.000 KRW = ₲5.458 PYG

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KRW to PYGLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High5.51525.5630
Low5.40695.3206
Average5.45075.4543
Change0.26%0.25%
1 KRW to PYG stats

The performance of KRW to PYG in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 5.5152 and a 30 day low of 5.4069. This means the 30 day average was 5.4507. The change for KRW to PYG was 0.26.

The performance of KRW to PYG in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 5.5630 and a 90 day low of 5.3206. This means the 90 day average was 5.4543. The change for KRW to PYG was 0.25.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPINRSGDCNY
1 USD10.9331.3681.4990.79183.3621.3567.267
1 EUR1.07111.4661.6060.84789.3091.4537.786
1 CAD0.7310.68211.0960.57860.9410.9915.313
1 AUD0.6670.6230.91210.52755.6020.9044.847

Conversion rates South Korean Won / Paraguayan Guarani
1 KRW5,45813 PYG
5 KRW27,29065 PYG
10 KRW54,58130 PYG
20 KRW109,16260 PYG
50 KRW272,90650 PYG
100 KRW545,81300 PYG
250 KRW1.364,53250 PYG
500 KRW2.729,06500 PYG
1000 KRW5.458,13000 PYG
2000 KRW10.916,26000 PYG
5000 KRW27.290,65000 PYG
10000 KRW54.581,30000 PYG
20000 KRW109.162,60000 PYG
30000 KRW163.743,90000 PYG
40000 KRW218.325,20000 PYG
50000 KRW272.906,50000 PYG
Conversion rates Paraguayan Guarani / South Korean Won
1 PYG0,18321 KRW
5 PYG0,91606 KRW
10 PYG1,83213 KRW
20 PYG3,66426 KRW
50 PYG9,16065 KRW
100 PYG18,32130 KRW
250 PYG45,80325 KRW
500 PYG91,60650 KRW
1000 PYG183,21300 KRW
2000 PYG366,42600 KRW
5000 PYG916,06500 KRW
10000 PYG1.832,13000 KRW