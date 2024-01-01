50,000 South Korean wons to Myanmar kyats

50,000 krw
76,069.50 mmk

₩1.000 KRW = K1.521 MMK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KRW to MMKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.53971.5629
Low1.50951.5095
Average1.52201.5333
Change0.06%-1.84%
View full history

1 KRW to MMK stats

The performance of KRW to MMK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.5397 and a 30 day low of 1.5095. This means the 30 day average was 1.5220. The change for KRW to MMK was 0.06.

The performance of KRW to MMK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.5629 and a 90 day low of 1.5095. This means the 90 day average was 1.5333. The change for KRW to MMK was -1.84.

Conversion rates South Korean Won / Myanma Kyat
1 KRW1,52139 MMK
5 KRW7,60695 MMK
10 KRW15,21390 MMK
20 KRW30,42780 MMK
50 KRW76,06950 MMK
100 KRW152,13900 MMK
250 KRW380,34750 MMK
500 KRW760,69500 MMK
1000 KRW1.521,39000 MMK
2000 KRW3.042,78000 MMK
5000 KRW7.606,95000 MMK
10000 KRW15.213,90000 MMK
20000 KRW30.427,80000 MMK
30000 KRW45.641,70000 MMK
40000 KRW60.855,60000 MMK
50000 KRW76.069,50000 MMK
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / South Korean Won
1 MMK0,65730 KRW
5 MMK3,28648 KRW
10 MMK6,57295 KRW
20 MMK13,14590 KRW
50 MMK32,86475 KRW
100 MMK65,72950 KRW
250 MMK164,32375 KRW
500 MMK328,64750 KRW
1000 MMK657,29500 KRW
2000 MMK1.314,59000 KRW
5000 MMK3.286,47500 KRW
10000 MMK6.572,95000 KRW