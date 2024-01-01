5,000 South Korean wons to Myanmar kyats
Convert KRW to MMK at the real exchange rate
|1 KRW to MMK
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|1.5397
|1.5629
|Low
|1.5095
|1.5095
|Average
|1.5220
|1.5333
|Change
|0.06%
|-1.84%
1 KRW to MMK stats
The performance of KRW to MMK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.5397 and a 30 day low of 1.5095. This means the 30 day average was 1.5220. The change for KRW to MMK was 0.06.
The performance of KRW to MMK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.5629 and a 90 day low of 1.5095. This means the 90 day average was 1.5333. The change for KRW to MMK was -1.84.
|Conversion rates South Korean Won / Myanma Kyat
|1 KRW
|1,52139 MMK
|5 KRW
|7,60695 MMK
|10 KRW
|15,21390 MMK
|20 KRW
|30,42780 MMK
|50 KRW
|76,06950 MMK
|100 KRW
|152,13900 MMK
|250 KRW
|380,34750 MMK
|500 KRW
|760,69500 MMK
|1000 KRW
|1.521,39000 MMK
|2000 KRW
|3.042,78000 MMK
|5000 KRW
|7.606,95000 MMK
|10000 KRW
|15.213,90000 MMK
|20000 KRW
|30.427,80000 MMK
|30000 KRW
|45.641,70000 MMK
|40000 KRW
|60.855,60000 MMK
|50000 KRW
|76.069,50000 MMK