|1 KRW to MKD
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0418
|0.0424
|Low
|0.0411
|0.0411
|Average
|0.0415
|0.0417
|Change
|1.39%
|-1.27%
1 KRW to MKD stats
The performance of KRW to MKD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0418 and a 30 day low of 0.0411. This means the 30 day average was 0.0415. The change for KRW to MKD was 1.39.
The performance of KRW to MKD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0424 and a 90 day low of 0.0411. This means the 90 day average was 0.0417. The change for KRW to MKD was -1.27.
|Conversion rates South Korean Won / Macedonian Denar
|1 KRW
|0,04166 MKD
|5 KRW
|0,20829 MKD
|10 KRW
|0,41658 MKD
|20 KRW
|0,83316 MKD
|50 KRW
|2,08289 MKD
|100 KRW
|4,16578 MKD
|250 KRW
|10,41445 MKD
|500 KRW
|20,82890 MKD
|1000 KRW
|41,65780 MKD
|2000 KRW
|83,31560 MKD
|5000 KRW
|208,28900 MKD
|10000 KRW
|416,57800 MKD
|20000 KRW
|833,15600 MKD
|30000 KRW
|1.249,73400 MKD
|40000 KRW
|1.666,31200 MKD
|50000 KRW
|2.082,89000 MKD
|Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / South Korean Won
|1 MKD
|24,00510 KRW
|5 MKD
|120,02550 KRW
|10 MKD
|240,05100 KRW
|20 MKD
|480,10200 KRW
|50 MKD
|1.200,25500 KRW
|100 MKD
|2.400,51000 KRW
|250 MKD
|6.001,27500 KRW
|500 MKD
|12.002,55000 KRW
|1000 MKD
|24.005,10000 KRW
|2000 MKD
|48.010,20000 KRW
|5000 MKD
|120.025,50000 KRW
|10000 MKD
|240.051,00000 KRW