|1 KRW to MGA
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|3.2639
|3.2801
|Low
|3.2073
|3.1506
|Average
|3.2327
|3.2307
|Change
|0.80%
|0.23%
1 KRW to MGA stats
The performance of KRW to MGA in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.2639 and a 30 day low of 3.2073. This means the 30 day average was 3.2327. The change for KRW to MGA was 0.80.
The performance of KRW to MGA in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.2801 and a 90 day low of 3.1506. This means the 90 day average was 3.2307. The change for KRW to MGA was 0.23.
|Conversion rates South Korean Won / Malagasy Ariary
|1 KRW
|3,23761 MGA
|5 KRW
|16,18805 MGA
|10 KRW
|32,37610 MGA
|20 KRW
|64,75220 MGA
|50 KRW
|161,88050 MGA
|100 KRW
|323,76100 MGA
|250 KRW
|809,40250 MGA
|500 KRW
|1.618,80500 MGA
|1000 KRW
|3.237,61000 MGA
|2000 KRW
|6.475,22000 MGA
|5000 KRW
|16.188,05000 MGA
|10000 KRW
|32.376,10000 MGA
|20000 KRW
|64.752,20000 MGA
|30000 KRW
|97.128,30000 MGA
|40000 KRW
|129.504,40000 MGA
|50000 KRW
|161.880,50000 MGA