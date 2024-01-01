Convert KRW to KHR at the real exchange rate

500 South Korean wons to Cambodian riels

500 krw
1,488.24 khr

₩1.000 KRW = ៛2.976 KHR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KRW to KHRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.00773.0248
Low2.94942.9107
Average2.97512.9753
Change0.52%-0.14%
1 KRW to KHR stats

The performance of KRW to KHR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.0077 and a 30 day low of 2.9494. This means the 30 day average was 2.9751. The change for KRW to KHR was 0.52.

The performance of KRW to KHR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.0248 and a 90 day low of 2.9107. This means the 90 day average was 2.9753. The change for KRW to KHR was -0.14.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPINRSGDCNY
1 USD10.9331.3681.4990.79183.3621.3567.267
1 EUR1.07111.4661.6060.84789.3091.4537.786
1 CAD0.7310.68211.0960.57860.9410.9915.313
1 AUD0.6670.6230.91210.52755.6020.9044.847

How to convert South Korean wons to Cambodian riels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KRW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KHR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KRW to KHR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Cambodian Riel
1 KRW2,97648 KHR
5 KRW14,88240 KHR
10 KRW29,76480 KHR
20 KRW59,52960 KHR
50 KRW148,82400 KHR
100 KRW297,64800 KHR
250 KRW744,12000 KHR
500 KRW1.488,24000 KHR
1000 KRW2.976,48000 KHR
2000 KRW5.952,96000 KHR
5000 KRW14.882,40000 KHR
10000 KRW29.764,80000 KHR
20000 KRW59.529,60000 KHR
30000 KRW89.294,40000 KHR
40000 KRW119.059,20000 KHR
50000 KRW148.824,00000 KHR
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / South Korean Won
1 KHR0,33597 KRW
5 KHR1,67984 KRW
10 KHR3,35967 KRW
20 KHR6,71934 KRW
50 KHR16,79835 KRW
100 KHR33,59670 KRW
250 KHR83,99175 KRW
500 KHR167,98350 KRW
1000 KHR335,96700 KRW
2000 KHR671,93400 KRW
5000 KHR1.679,83500 KRW
10000 KHR3.359,67000 KRW