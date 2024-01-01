Convert KHR to KRW at the real exchange rate

20 Cambodian riels to South Korean wons

20 khr
7 krw

៛1.000 KHR = ₩0.3360 KRW

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KHR to KRWLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.33910.3436
Low0.33250.3306
Average0.33610.3361
Change-0.52%0.14%
1 KHR to KRW stats

The performance of KHR to KRW in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3391 and a 30 day low of 0.3325. This means the 30 day average was 0.3361. The change for KHR to KRW was -0.52.

The performance of KHR to KRW in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3436 and a 90 day low of 0.3306. This means the 90 day average was 0.3361. The change for KHR to KRW was 0.14.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / South Korean Won
1 KHR0,33597 KRW
5 KHR1,67984 KRW
10 KHR3,35967 KRW
20 KHR6,71934 KRW
50 KHR16,79835 KRW
100 KHR33,59670 KRW
250 KHR83,99175 KRW
500 KHR167,98350 KRW
1000 KHR335,96700 KRW
2000 KHR671,93400 KRW
5000 KHR1.679,83500 KRW
10000 KHR3.359,67000 KRW
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Cambodian Riel
1 KRW2,97648 KHR
5 KRW14,88240 KHR
10 KRW29,76480 KHR
20 KRW59,52960 KHR
50 KRW148,82400 KHR
100 KRW297,64800 KHR
250 KRW744,12000 KHR
500 KRW1.488,24000 KHR
1000 KRW2.976,48000 KHR
2000 KRW5.952,96000 KHR
5000 KRW14.882,40000 KHR
10000 KRW29.764,80000 KHR
20000 KRW59.529,60000 KHR
30000 KRW89.294,40000 KHR
40000 KRW119.059,20000 KHR
50000 KRW148.824,00000 KHR