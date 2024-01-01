Convert KRW to KHR at the real exchange rate
20,000 South Korean wons to Cambodian riels
|1 KRW to KHR
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|3.0077
|3.0248
|Low
|2.9494
|2.9107
|Average
|2.9751
|2.9753
|Change
|0.52%
|-0.14%
1 KRW to KHR stats
The performance of KRW to KHR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.0077 and a 30 day low of 2.9494. This means the 30 day average was 2.9751. The change for KRW to KHR was 0.52.
The performance of KRW to KHR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.0248 and a 90 day low of 2.9107. This means the 90 day average was 2.9753. The change for KRW to KHR was -0.14.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
|Conversion rates South Korean Won / Cambodian Riel
|1 KRW
|2,97648 KHR
|5 KRW
|14,88240 KHR
|10 KRW
|29,76480 KHR
|20 KRW
|59,52960 KHR
|50 KRW
|148,82400 KHR
|100 KRW
|297,64800 KHR
|250 KRW
|744,12000 KHR
|500 KRW
|1.488,24000 KHR
|1000 KRW
|2.976,48000 KHR
|2000 KRW
|5.952,96000 KHR
|5000 KRW
|14.882,40000 KHR
|10000 KRW
|29.764,80000 KHR
|20000 KRW
|59.529,60000 KHR
|30000 KRW
|89.294,40000 KHR
|40000 KRW
|119.059,20000 KHR
|50000 KRW
|148.824,00000 KHR