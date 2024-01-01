Convert KRW to KGS at the real exchange rate
100 South Korean wons to Kyrgystani soms
|1 KRW to KGS
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0641
|0.0664
|Low
|0.0622
|0.0622
|Average
|0.0632
|0.0644
|Change
|-1.32%
|-5.05%
1 KRW to KGS stats
The performance of KRW to KGS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0641 and a 30 day low of 0.0622. This means the 30 day average was 0.0632. The change for KRW to KGS was -1.32.
The performance of KRW to KGS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0664 and a 90 day low of 0.0622. This means the 90 day average was 0.0644. The change for KRW to KGS was -5.05.
How to convert South Korean wons to Kyrgystani soms
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select KRW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KGS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current KRW to KGS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for South Korean wons
|Conversion rates South Korean Won / Kyrgystani Som
|1 KRW
|0,06259 KGS
|5 KRW
|0,31296 KGS
|10 KRW
|0,62592 KGS
|20 KRW
|1,25185 KGS
|50 KRW
|3,12962 KGS
|100 KRW
|6,25923 KGS
|250 KRW
|15,64808 KGS
|500 KRW
|31,29615 KGS
|1000 KRW
|62,59230 KGS
|2000 KRW
|125,18460 KGS
|5000 KRW
|312,96150 KGS
|10000 KRW
|625,92300 KGS
|20000 KRW
|1.251,84600 KGS
|30000 KRW
|1.877,76900 KGS
|40000 KRW
|2.503,69200 KGS
|50000 KRW
|3.129,61500 KGS
|Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / South Korean Won
|1 KGS
|15,97640 KRW
|5 KGS
|79,88200 KRW
|10 KGS
|159,76400 KRW
|20 KGS
|319,52800 KRW
|50 KGS
|798,82000 KRW
|100 KGS
|1.597,64000 KRW
|250 KGS
|3.994,10000 KRW
|500 KGS
|7.988,20000 KRW
|1000 KGS
|15.976,40000 KRW
|2000 KGS
|31.952,80000 KRW
|5000 KGS
|79.882,00000 KRW
|10000 KGS
|159.764,00000 KRW