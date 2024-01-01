amount-spellout.1000 South Korean wons to Jamaican dollars

Convert KRW to JMD at the real exchange rate

1,000 krw
112.71 jmd

₩1.000 KRW = J$0.1127 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KRW to JMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.11400.1154
Low0.11190.1114
Average0.11270.1133
Change0.19%-0.37%
View full history

1 KRW to JMD stats

The performance of KRW to JMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1140 and a 30 day low of 0.1119. This means the 30 day average was 0.1127. The change for KRW to JMD was 0.19.

The performance of KRW to JMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1154 and a 90 day low of 0.1114. This means the 90 day average was 0.1133. The change for KRW to JMD was -0.37.

Beware of bad exchange rates.

How to convert South Korean wons to Jamaican dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KRW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KRW to JMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates South Korean Won / Jamaican Dollar
1 KRW0,11271 JMD
5 KRW0,56355 JMD
10 KRW1,12710 JMD
20 KRW2,25420 JMD
50 KRW5,63550 JMD
100 KRW11,27100 JMD
250 KRW28,17750 JMD
500 KRW56,35500 JMD
1000 KRW112,71000 JMD
2000 KRW225,42000 JMD
5000 KRW563,55000 JMD
10000 KRW1.127,10000 JMD
20000 KRW2.254,20000 JMD
30000 KRW3.381,30000 JMD
40000 KRW4.508,40000 JMD
50000 KRW5.635,50000 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / South Korean Won
1 JMD8,87230 KRW
5 JMD44,36150 KRW
10 JMD88,72300 KRW
20 JMD177,44600 KRW
50 JMD443,61500 KRW
100 JMD887,23000 KRW
250 JMD2.218,07500 KRW
500 JMD4.436,15000 KRW
1000 JMD8.872,30000 KRW
2000 JMD17.744,60000 KRW
5000 JMD44.361,50000 KRW
10000 JMD88.723,00000 KRW