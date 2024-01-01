Convert KRW to ISK at the real exchange rate
|1 KRW to ISK
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.1012
|0.1032
|Low
|0.0994
|0.0994
|Average
|0.1004
|0.1016
|Change
|1.11%
|-2.65%
|View full history
1 KRW to ISK stats
The performance of KRW to ISK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1012 and a 30 day low of 0.0994. This means the 30 day average was 0.1004. The change for KRW to ISK was 1.11.
The performance of KRW to ISK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1032 and a 90 day low of 0.0994. This means the 90 day average was 0.1016. The change for KRW to ISK was -2.65.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
|Conversion rates South Korean Won / Icelandic Króna
|1 KRW
|0,10047 ISK
|5 KRW
|0,50237 ISK
|10 KRW
|1,00474 ISK
|20 KRW
|2,00948 ISK
|50 KRW
|5,02370 ISK
|100 KRW
|10,04740 ISK
|250 KRW
|25,11850 ISK
|500 KRW
|50,23700 ISK
|1000 KRW
|100,47400 ISK
|2000 KRW
|200,94800 ISK
|5000 KRW
|502,37000 ISK
|10000 KRW
|1.004,74000 ISK
|20000 KRW
|2.009,48000 ISK
|30000 KRW
|3.014,22000 ISK
|40000 KRW
|4.018,96000 ISK
|50000 KRW
|5.023,70000 ISK
|Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / South Korean Won
|1 ISK
|9,95287 KRW
|5 ISK
|49,76435 KRW
|10 ISK
|99,52870 KRW
|20 ISK
|199,05740 KRW
|50 ISK
|497,64350 KRW
|100 ISK
|995,28700 KRW
|250 ISK
|2.488,21750 KRW
|500 ISK
|4.976,43500 KRW
|1000 ISK
|9.952,87000 KRW
|2000 ISK
|19.905,74000 KRW
|5000 ISK
|49.764,35000 KRW
|10000 ISK
|99.528,70000 KRW