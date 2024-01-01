Convert KRW to ISK at the real exchange rate

100 South Korean wons to Icelandic krónas

100 krw
10.05 isk

₩1.000 KRW = kr0.1005 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KRW to ISKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.10120.1032
Low0.09940.0994
Average0.10040.1016
Change1.11%-2.65%
1 KRW to ISK stats

The performance of KRW to ISK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1012 and a 30 day low of 0.0994. This means the 30 day average was 0.1004. The change for KRW to ISK was 1.11.

The performance of KRW to ISK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1032 and a 90 day low of 0.0994. This means the 90 day average was 0.1016. The change for KRW to ISK was -2.65.

1 USD10.9331.3681.4990.79183.3621.3567.267
1 EUR1.07111.4661.6060.84789.3091.4537.786
1 CAD0.7310.68211.0960.57860.9410.9915.313
1 AUD0.6670.6230.91210.52755.6020.9044.847

Conversion rates South Korean Won / Icelandic Króna
1 KRW0,10047 ISK
5 KRW0,50237 ISK
10 KRW1,00474 ISK
20 KRW2,00948 ISK
50 KRW5,02370 ISK
100 KRW10,04740 ISK
250 KRW25,11850 ISK
500 KRW50,23700 ISK
1000 KRW100,47400 ISK
2000 KRW200,94800 ISK
5000 KRW502,37000 ISK
10000 KRW1.004,74000 ISK
20000 KRW2.009,48000 ISK
30000 KRW3.014,22000 ISK
40000 KRW4.018,96000 ISK
50000 KRW5.023,70000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / South Korean Won
1 ISK9,95287 KRW
5 ISK49,76435 KRW
10 ISK99,52870 KRW
20 ISK199,05740 KRW
50 ISK497,64350 KRW
100 ISK995,28700 KRW
250 ISK2.488,21750 KRW
500 ISK4.976,43500 KRW
1000 ISK9.952,87000 KRW
2000 ISK19.905,74000 KRW
5000 ISK49.764,35000 KRW
10000 ISK99.528,70000 KRW