Convert KRW to BND at the real exchange rate

50 South Korean wons to Brunei dollars

50 krw
0.05 bnd

₩1.000 KRW = B$0.0009818 BND

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KRW to BNDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00100.0010
Low0.00100.0010
Average0.00100.0010
Change0.50%-1.58%
1 KRW to BND stats

The performance of KRW to BND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0010 and a 30 day low of 0.0010. This means the 30 day average was 0.0010. The change for KRW to BND was 0.50.

The performance of KRW to BND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0010 and a 90 day low of 0.0010. This means the 90 day average was 0.0010. The change for KRW to BND was -1.58.

Conversion rates South Korean Won / Brunei Dollar
1 KRW0,00098 BND
5 KRW0,00491 BND
10 KRW0,00982 BND
20 KRW0,01964 BND
50 KRW0,04909 BND
100 KRW0,09818 BND
250 KRW0,24546 BND
500 KRW0,49091 BND
1000 KRW0,98182 BND
2000 KRW1,96364 BND
5000 KRW4,90910 BND
10000 KRW9,81820 BND
20000 KRW19,63640 BND
30000 KRW29,45460 BND
40000 KRW39,27280 BND
50000 KRW49,09100 BND
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / South Korean Won
1 BND1.018,52000 KRW
5 BND5.092,60000 KRW
10 BND10.185,20000 KRW
20 BND20.370,40000 KRW
50 BND50.926,00000 KRW
100 BND101.852,00000 KRW
250 BND254.630,00000 KRW
500 BND509.260,00000 KRW
1000 BND1.018.520,00000 KRW
2000 BND2.037.040,00000 KRW
5000 BND5.092.600,00000 KRW
10000 BND10.185.200,00000 KRW