500 South Korean wons to Argentine pesos
Convert KRW to ARS at the real exchange rate
|1 KRW to ARS
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.6600
|0.6600
|Low
|0.6475
|0.6246
|Average
|0.6538
|0.6458
|Change
|1.93%
|4.35%
1 KRW to ARS stats
The performance of KRW to ARS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.6600 and a 30 day low of 0.6475. This means the 30 day average was 0.6538. The change for KRW to ARS was 1.93.
The performance of KRW to ARS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.6600 and a 90 day low of 0.6246. This means the 90 day average was 0.6458. The change for KRW to ARS was 4.35.
Top currency pairings for South Korean wons
|Conversion rates South Korean Won / Argentine Peso
|1 KRW
|0,65996 ARS
|5 KRW
|3,29979 ARS
|10 KRW
|6,59958 ARS
|20 KRW
|13,19916 ARS
|50 KRW
|32,99790 ARS
|100 KRW
|65,99580 ARS
|250 KRW
|164,98950 ARS
|500 KRW
|329,97900 ARS
|1000 KRW
|659,95800 ARS
|2000 KRW
|1.319,91600 ARS
|5000 KRW
|3.299,79000 ARS
|10000 KRW
|6.599,58000 ARS
|20000 KRW
|13.199,16000 ARS
|30000 KRW
|19.798,74000 ARS
|40000 KRW
|26.398,32000 ARS
|50000 KRW
|32.997,90000 ARS