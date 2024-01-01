1 South Korean won to Argentine pesos

Convert KRW to ARS at the real exchange rate

1 krw
0.66 ars

₩1.000 KRW = $0.6600 ARS

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KRW to ARSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.66000.6600
Low0.64750.6246
Average0.65380.6458
Change1.93%4.35%
1 KRW to ARS stats

The performance of KRW to ARS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.6600 and a 30 day low of 0.6475. This means the 30 day average was 0.6538. The change for KRW to ARS was 1.93.

The performance of KRW to ARS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.6600 and a 90 day low of 0.6246. This means the 90 day average was 0.6458. The change for KRW to ARS was 4.35.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPINRSGDCNY
1 USD10.9331.3681.4990.79183.3621.3567.267
1 EUR1.07111.4661.6060.84789.3091.4537.786
1 CAD0.7310.68211.0960.57860.9410.9915.313
1 AUD0.6670.6230.91210.52755.6020.9044.847

Conversion rates South Korean Won / Argentine Peso
1 KRW0,65996 ARS
5 KRW3,29979 ARS
10 KRW6,59958 ARS
20 KRW13,19916 ARS
50 KRW32,99790 ARS
100 KRW65,99580 ARS
250 KRW164,98950 ARS
500 KRW329,97900 ARS
1000 KRW659,95800 ARS
2000 KRW1.319,91600 ARS
5000 KRW3.299,79000 ARS
10000 KRW6.599,58000 ARS
20000 KRW13.199,16000 ARS
30000 KRW19.798,74000 ARS
40000 KRW26.398,32000 ARS
50000 KRW32.997,90000 ARS
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / South Korean Won
1 ARS1,51525 KRW
5 ARS7,57625 KRW
10 ARS15,15250 KRW
20 ARS30,30500 KRW
50 ARS75,76250 KRW
100 ARS151,52500 KRW
250 ARS378,81250 KRW
500 ARS757,62500 KRW
1000 ARS1.515,25000 KRW
2000 ARS3.030,50000 KRW
5000 ARS7.576,25000 KRW
10000 ARS15.152,50000 KRW