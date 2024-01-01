Convert KRW to AOA at the real exchange rate
100 South Korean wons to Angolan kwanzas
Loading
|1 KRW to AOA
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.6315
|0.6344
|Low
|0.6205
|0.6046
|Average
|0.6249
|0.6214
|Change
|0.78%
|0.93%
|View full history
1 KRW to AOA stats
The performance of KRW to AOA in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.6315 and a 30 day low of 0.6205. This means the 30 day average was 0.6249. The change for KRW to AOA was 0.78.
The performance of KRW to AOA in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.6344 and a 90 day low of 0.6046. This means the 90 day average was 0.6214. The change for KRW to AOA was 0.93.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert South Korean wons to Angolan kwanzas
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select KRW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AOA in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current KRW to AOA rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for South Korean wons
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates South Korean Won / Angolan Kwanza
|1 KRW
|0,62674 AOA
|5 KRW
|3,13370 AOA
|10 KRW
|6,26740 AOA
|20 KRW
|12,53480 AOA
|50 KRW
|31,33700 AOA
|100 KRW
|62,67400 AOA
|250 KRW
|156,68500 AOA
|500 KRW
|313,37000 AOA
|1000 KRW
|626,74000 AOA
|2000 KRW
|1.253,48000 AOA
|5000 KRW
|3.133,70000 AOA
|10000 KRW
|6.267,40000 AOA
|20000 KRW
|12.534,80000 AOA
|30000 KRW
|18.802,20000 AOA
|40000 KRW
|25.069,60000 AOA
|50000 KRW
|31.337,00000 AOA