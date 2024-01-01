Convert KRW to AMD at the real exchange rate
|1 KRW to AMD
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.2839
|0.2900
|Low
|0.2785
|0.2785
|Average
|0.2808
|0.2836
|Change
|0.12%
|-3.05%
1 KRW to AMD stats
The performance of KRW to AMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2839 and a 30 day low of 0.2785. This means the 30 day average was 0.2808. The change for KRW to AMD was 0.12.
The performance of KRW to AMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2900 and a 90 day low of 0.2785. This means the 90 day average was 0.2836. The change for KRW to AMD was -3.05.
|Conversion rates South Korean Won / Armenian Dram
|1 KRW
|0,28063 AMD
|5 KRW
|1,40317 AMD
|10 KRW
|2,80634 AMD
|20 KRW
|5,61268 AMD
|50 KRW
|14,03170 AMD
|100 KRW
|28,06340 AMD
|250 KRW
|70,15850 AMD
|500 KRW
|140,31700 AMD
|1000 KRW
|280,63400 AMD
|2000 KRW
|561,26800 AMD
|5000 KRW
|1.403,17000 AMD
|10000 KRW
|2.806,34000 AMD
|20000 KRW
|5.612,68000 AMD
|30000 KRW
|8.419,02000 AMD
|40000 KRW
|11.225,36000 AMD
|50000 KRW
|14.031,70000 AMD