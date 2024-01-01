Convert KRW to AMD at the real exchange rate

30,000 South Korean wons to Armenian drams

30,000 krw
8,419.02 amd

₩1.000 KRW = ֏0.2806 AMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

1 KRW to AMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.28390.2900
Low0.27850.2785
Average0.28080.2836
Change0.12%-3.05%
View full history

1 KRW to AMD stats

The performance of KRW to AMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2839 and a 30 day low of 0.2785. This means the 30 day average was 0.2808. The change for KRW to AMD was 0.12.

The performance of KRW to AMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2900 and a 90 day low of 0.2785. This means the 90 day average was 0.2836. The change for KRW to AMD was -3.05.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPINRSGDCNY
1 USD10.9331.3681.4990.79183.3621.3567.267
1 EUR1.07111.4661.6060.84789.3091.4537.786
1 CAD0.7310.68211.0960.57860.9410.9915.313
1 AUD0.6670.6230.91210.52755.6020.9044.847

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert South Korean wons to Armenian drams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KRW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KRW to AMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for South Korean wons

KRW to USD

KRW to EUR

KRW to CAD

KRW to AUD

KRW to GBP

KRW to INR

KRW to SGD

KRW to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Armenian Dram
1 KRW0,28063 AMD
5 KRW1,40317 AMD
10 KRW2,80634 AMD
20 KRW5,61268 AMD
50 KRW14,03170 AMD
100 KRW28,06340 AMD
250 KRW70,15850 AMD
500 KRW140,31700 AMD
1000 KRW280,63400 AMD
2000 KRW561,26800 AMD
5000 KRW1.403,17000 AMD
10000 KRW2.806,34000 AMD
20000 KRW5.612,68000 AMD
30000 KRW8.419,02000 AMD
40000 KRW11.225,36000 AMD
50000 KRW14.031,70000 AMD
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / South Korean Won
1 AMD3,56336 KRW
5 AMD17,81680 KRW
10 AMD35,63360 KRW
20 AMD71,26720 KRW
50 AMD178,16800 KRW
100 AMD356,33600 KRW
250 AMD890,84000 KRW
500 AMD1.781,68000 KRW
1000 AMD3.563,36000 KRW
2000 AMD7.126,72000 KRW
5000 AMD17.816,80000 KRW
10000 AMD35.633,60000 KRW