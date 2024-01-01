amount-spellout.1000 South Korean wons to Albanian leks

1,000 krw
67.80 all

₩1.000 KRW = Lek0.06780 ALL

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KRW to ALLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.06800.0706
Low0.06710.0671
Average0.06750.0683
Change0.95%-3.69%
1 KRW to ALL stats

The performance of KRW to ALL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0680 and a 30 day low of 0.0671. This means the 30 day average was 0.0675. The change for KRW to ALL was 0.95.

The performance of KRW to ALL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0706 and a 90 day low of 0.0671. This means the 90 day average was 0.0683. The change for KRW to ALL was -3.69.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPINRSGDCNY
1 USD10.9331.3681.4990.79183.3621.3567.267
1 EUR1.07111.4661.6060.84789.3091.4537.786
1 CAD0.7310.68211.0960.57860.9410.9915.313
1 AUD0.6670.6230.91210.52755.6020.9044.847

Conversion rates South Korean Won / Albanian Lek
1 KRW0,06780 ALL
5 KRW0,33902 ALL
10 KRW0,67804 ALL
20 KRW1,35607 ALL
50 KRW3,39019 ALL
100 KRW6,78037 ALL
250 KRW16,95092 ALL
500 KRW33,90185 ALL
1000 KRW67,80370 ALL
2000 KRW135,60740 ALL
5000 KRW339,01850 ALL
10000 KRW678,03700 ALL
20000 KRW1.356,07400 ALL
30000 KRW2.034,11100 ALL
40000 KRW2.712,14800 ALL
50000 KRW3.390,18500 ALL
Conversion rates Albanian Lek / South Korean Won
1 ALL14,74850 KRW
5 ALL73,74250 KRW
10 ALL147,48500 KRW
20 ALL294,97000 KRW
50 ALL737,42500 KRW
100 ALL1.474,85000 KRW
250 ALL3.687,12500 KRW
500 ALL7.374,25000 KRW
1000 ALL14.748,50000 KRW
2000 ALL29.497,00000 KRW
5000 ALL73.742,50000 KRW
10000 ALL147.485,00000 KRW