amount-spellout.1000 South Korean wons to Albanian leks
Convert KRW to ALL at the real exchange rate
|1 KRW to ALL
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0680
|0.0706
|Low
|0.0671
|0.0671
|Average
|0.0675
|0.0683
|Change
|0.95%
|-3.69%
1 KRW to ALL stats
The performance of KRW to ALL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0680 and a 30 day low of 0.0671. This means the 30 day average was 0.0675. The change for KRW to ALL was 0.95.
The performance of KRW to ALL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0706 and a 90 day low of 0.0671. This means the 90 day average was 0.0683. The change for KRW to ALL was -3.69.
How to convert South Korean wons to Albanian leks
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select KRW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ALL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current KRW to ALL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for South Korean wons
|Conversion rates South Korean Won / Albanian Lek
|1 KRW
|0,06780 ALL
|5 KRW
|0,33902 ALL
|10 KRW
|0,67804 ALL
|20 KRW
|1,35607 ALL
|50 KRW
|3,39019 ALL
|100 KRW
|6,78037 ALL
|250 KRW
|16,95092 ALL
|500 KRW
|33,90185 ALL
|1000 KRW
|67,80370 ALL
|2000 KRW
|135,60740 ALL
|5000 KRW
|339,01850 ALL
|10000 KRW
|678,03700 ALL
|20000 KRW
|1.356,07400 ALL
|30000 KRW
|2.034,11100 ALL
|40000 KRW
|2.712,14800 ALL
|50000 KRW
|3.390,18500 ALL
|Conversion rates Albanian Lek / South Korean Won
|1 ALL
|14,74850 KRW
|5 ALL
|73,74250 KRW
|10 ALL
|147,48500 KRW
|20 ALL
|294,97000 KRW
|50 ALL
|737,42500 KRW
|100 ALL
|1.474,85000 KRW
|250 ALL
|3.687,12500 KRW
|500 ALL
|7.374,25000 KRW
|1000 ALL
|14.748,50000 KRW
|2000 ALL
|29.497,00000 KRW
|5000 ALL
|73.742,50000 KRW
|10000 ALL
|147.485,00000 KRW