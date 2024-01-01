Convert KMF to WST at the real exchange rate

20 Comorian francs to Samoan talas

20 kmf
0.12 wst

CF1.000 KMF = WS$0.005913 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

1 KMF to WSTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00600.0061
Low0.00590.0059
Average0.00590.0060
Change-0.95%-0.49%
View full history

1 KMF to WST stats

The performance of KMF to WST in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0060 and a 30 day low of 0.0059. This means the 30 day average was 0.0059. The change for KMF to WST was -0.95.

The performance of KMF to WST in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0061 and a 90 day low of 0.0059. This means the 90 day average was 0.0060. The change for KMF to WST was -0.49.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8471.07189.3091.4661.6060.96319.63
1 GBP1.1811.265105.4111.731.8961.13623.169
1 USD0.9330.791183.3621.3681.4990.89918.323
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.22

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Comorian francs to Samoan talas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KMF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and WST in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KMF to WST rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Comorian francs

KMF to USD

KMF to EUR

KMF to GBP

KMF to INR

KMF to JPY

KMF to RUB

KMF to AUD

KMF to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Samoan Tala
1 KMF0,00591 WST
5 KMF0,02956 WST
10 KMF0,05913 WST
20 KMF0,11826 WST
50 KMF0,29565 WST
100 KMF0,59130 WST
250 KMF1,47824 WST
500 KMF2,95648 WST
1000 KMF5,91295 WST
2000 KMF11,82590 WST
5000 KMF29,56475 WST
10000 KMF59,12950 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Comorian Franc
1 WST169,12000 KMF
5 WST845,60000 KMF
10 WST1.691,20000 KMF
20 WST3.382,40000 KMF
50 WST8.456,00000 KMF
100 WST16.912,00000 KMF
250 WST42.280,00000 KMF
500 WST84.560,00000 KMF
1000 WST169.120,00000 KMF
2000 WST338.240,00000 KMF
5000 WST845.600,00000 KMF
10000 WST1.691.200,00000 KMF