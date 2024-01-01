Convert KMF to THB at the real exchange rate

10 Comorian francs to Thai bahts

10 kmf
0.80 thb

CF1.000 KMF = ฿0.08003 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KMF to THBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.08120.0812
Low0.07980.0792
Average0.08040.0803
Change-1.47%0.18%
1 KMF to THB stats

The performance of KMF to THB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0812 and a 30 day low of 0.0798. This means the 30 day average was 0.0804. The change for KMF to THB was -1.47.

The performance of KMF to THB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0812 and a 90 day low of 0.0792. This means the 90 day average was 0.0803. The change for KMF to THB was 0.18.

Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Thai Baht
1 KMF0,08003 THB
5 KMF0,40013 THB
10 KMF0,80026 THB
20 KMF1,60053 THB
50 KMF4,00132 THB
100 KMF8,00264 THB
250 KMF20,00660 THB
500 KMF40,01320 THB
1000 KMF80,02640 THB
2000 KMF160,05280 THB
5000 KMF400,13200 THB
10000 KMF800,26400 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Comorian Franc
1 THB12,49590 KMF
5 THB62,47950 KMF
10 THB124,95900 KMF
20 THB249,91800 KMF
50 THB624,79500 KMF
100 THB1.249,59000 KMF
250 THB3.123,97500 KMF
500 THB6.247,95000 KMF
1000 THB12.495,90000 KMF
2000 THB24.991,80000 KMF
5000 THB62.479,50000 KMF
10000 THB124.959,00000 KMF